Amid the rising cases of farmers facing diffculties in getting their identity cards under the agri stack initiative to get benefits of various farm schemes, the revenue and land reforms department has issued instructions to all its field staff to correct errors in land records of such farmers applying for ID cards through the Parimarjan Plus online method. Bihar revenue dept to fix flaws in farmers’ land records

Secretary, revenue department Jai Singh said the department was working in close coordination with the agriculture department for linking land records of farmers. “We have issued instructions to the DMs to give necessary directions to the circle officers to dispose of applications where there were discrepancies in land records of farmers through Parimarjan Plus,” he said.

Sources said the order had come in wake of a large number of cases pertaining to farmers facing troubles in getting IDs owing to discrepancies in their land records including the digitised jamabandis (records of rights) as well as other papers of land.

Officials said the discrepancies were mostly related to names of applicants not matching with the land records or the land details also having discrepancies in names of father of applicants as well as measurement of land. In some cases, there were wide discrepancies in the digitised jamabandis, leading to rejection of the applications of farmers applying for enrolment in the farmer register under agri stack initiative.

“There are many farmers who have applied online for enrolment in farm register. But the mismatch in their land records has caused technical troubles. This is why the linking is getting affected. We have already intimated the revenue department and efforts are being taken to fast track all such applications where there are certain discrepancies in the land records,” said a senior agriculture official in the know of the matter.

So far, the state agriculture department has issued IDs under the agri stack initiative to around two million farmers while over 4.5 million farmers have already been covered under EKYC wherein details of the farmers, address and other information is being stored.

The agriculture department is conducting special camps at the panchayat level in districts to cover farmers under the agri stack programme which is a scheme to provide them with IDs and taking all details of their land records so that they could get benefits of various schemes without much hassle.

Besides, the coverage of farmers in the state under agri stack programme is also necessary as all disbursements to farmers under PM -KISAN scheme would be done through registered IDs. That way, the state agriculture department has the target of issuing IDs to 7.5 million farmers in next one month so that they could get the benefit of money assistance of ₹2,000 every four months with an annual payout of ₹6,000.

“We would link all the farmers getting benefits of PM KISAN within the scheduled time limit by next month. The work is going on as a priority,” said secretary, revenue department. Agriculture officials too exuded confidence that EKYC of farmers had been intensified with focus on linking their land records through close coordination of the revenue department mainly for beneficiaries of the PM -KISAN scheme. In Bihar, there were around two crore farmers to be covered under the agri stack programme, an official said.