Bihar road accident: 7 dead in tractor, car collision

At least seven people, including three minors, were killed while five others were seriously injured when two speeding vehicles collided on the National Highway-31 in Khagaria district of Bihar in the early hours of Monday. Representational image.

The impact of the collision was such that both the SUV and the tractor suffered heavy damage and all seven persons died on the spot. All passengers of the vehicle belonged to Khagaria, the police said.

Eyewitness said around 10 people in the car were travelling from Thuthi-Mohanp village in Choutham to Maraiya locality.

As the SUV approached a petrol pump, the cement-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV, causing the car to turtle into a roadside field.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital while two of them have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident, said Khagaria SP Chandan.

The SP said the driver and cleaner of the tractor managed to flee from the spot.

Agitated over the incident, locals blocked the road and raised slogans against the administration.