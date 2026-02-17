Bihar signs MoUs for IT projects worth ₹468 cr at AI Summit

The Bihar government on Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several technology companies involving proposed investments of about ₹468 crore at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026 in New Delhi, officials said. Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, industries minister Dilip Jaiswal and others at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The agreements include a ₹250-crore project to establish a research park at IIT-Patna and a ₹60-crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) in artificial intelligence aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and employment in the state. Tiger Analytics will serve as the industry partner and IIT-Patna as the academic partner for the AI CoE.

“Our goal is to establish Bihar not just as an AI-literate state but as an AI technology hub in the minimum possible time. The MoUs signed during the AI Impact Summit are a big step in that direction,” chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit said. He added that the research park at the IIT Patna is expected to be the largest in eastern India.

In addition, the state signed agreements with global capability centre (GCC) and IT units — including Red Cyber ( ₹103 crore), GrowQR ( ₹30 crore) and CIPL ( ₹25 crore) — under the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and the Bihar IT Policy 2024. GCCs are specialised in-house centres set up by multinational corporations to handle core business functions, innovation and digital transformation.

Officials said the projects are expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs in emerging technology sectors, while over 50,000 youth will receive skill-development training through AI-linked programmes.

The five-day summit, which began Monday at Bharat Mandapam, has drawn CEOs of over 100 technology companies and delegates from more than 135 countries, including heads of state from over 20 nations and ministers from more than 50 countries.

The Bihar cabinet recently approved the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and the Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026, aiming to position the state as a technology hub for eastern and northeastern India. The government has also announced a Mega AI Core of Engineering under the Bihar AI Mission, signed investment intent letters with industry partners and initiated the IIT-Patna research park project.

Interest from global technology firms has risen following the rollout of the GCC, semiconductor and IT policies, officials said. The Bihar Pavilion at the summit — located at Hall 5-F, stalls 8 and 12 — has attracted prospective investors.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Bihar State Pavilion at the event, where Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) attended as chief guest. IT minister Shreyasi Singh, industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and senior officials, along with IIT-Patna director Prof TN Singh and Prof. Pritam Kumar, were present.