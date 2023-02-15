Bihar Student killed, 3 injured in accident on way to appear in Class X exam

A student was killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle when they were on their way to appear in Class X board examination in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Baghi-Bardiha under Warsaliganj police station and the students, all residents of Morma village under Roh police station area, were on their way to their exam centre at Kendua High School.

Police said the truck travelling from Pakribarama to Nawada hit the motorcycle from behind due to which the four students received multiple injuries. They were taken to Sadar hospital where one Sanket Kumar (15) was declared dead and two others were said to be critical.

Police said the deceased was riding the bike and was not wearing helmet. He fell down and suffered head injury. “We have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” said Nawada superintendent of police (SP), Ambrish Rahul.

Locals alleged that at the hospital, the doctors on emergency duty were found absent from the job. Following this, an irate mob, accompanied by the family members of the deceased, gathered at the hospital, shouting slogans and demanding action against the doctors.

The superintendent of the hospital tried to pacify the mob and referred the three injured students to the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuru (Nalanda).

In another accident, three persons including a girl student were injured after a truck hit their motorcycle at high speed when they were on their way to appear in the ongoing matriculation examination in Banka district, police said.

The incident took place at Rampur locality of Amarpur block and all the injured persons have been referred to Bhagalpur hospital for treatment.

