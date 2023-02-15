Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Student killed, 3 injured in accident on way to appear in Class X exam

Bihar Student killed, 3 injured in accident on way to appear in Class X exam

patna news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Police said the deceased was riding the bike and was not wearing helmet while a speeding truck hit the motocycle from behind

Police said they have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Representative Image)
Police said they have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Representative Image)
ByAvinash Kumar

A student was killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle when they were on their way to appear in Class X board examination in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Baghi-Bardiha under Warsaliganj police station and the students, all residents of Morma village under Roh police station area, were on their way to their exam centre at Kendua High School.

Police said the truck travelling from Pakribarama to Nawada hit the motorcycle from behind due to which the four students received multiple injuries. They were taken to Sadar hospital where one Sanket Kumar (15) was declared dead and two others were said to be critical.

Police said the deceased was riding the bike and was not wearing helmet. He fell down and suffered head injury. “We have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” said Nawada superintendent of police (SP), Ambrish Rahul.

Locals alleged that at the hospital, the doctors on emergency duty were found absent from the job. Following this, an irate mob, accompanied by the family members of the deceased, gathered at the hospital, shouting slogans and demanding action against the doctors.

The superintendent of the hospital tried to pacify the mob and referred the three injured students to the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuru (Nalanda).

In another accident, three persons including a girl student were injured after a truck hit their motorcycle at high speed when they were on their way to appear in the ongoing matriculation examination in Banka district, police said.

The incident took place at Rampur locality of Amarpur block and all the injured persons have been referred to Bhagalpur hospital for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out