Bihar: Student ‘scores’ 151 out of 100 in exam. Here's what state minister said
An undergraduate student of Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Bihar's Begusarai district was marked 151 out of 100 in a political science paper. The authorities immediately rectified the mistake but not before the news went viral.
"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," the student told PTI.
"One of the students in MRJD College, Begusarai mistakenly received 151 out of 100 marks in an exam. Immediate rectification was done, Mushtaq Ahmed, the university professor said. “This was not done intentionally”, he added.
Bihar education minister Vijay Choudhary clarified that it must have been a mistake and there was no need to create an issue.
"It must have been a mistake, there is no need to create an issue. There would be some misfeeding in the system or a typing error. We'll find out the person responsible for this," Choudhary told news agency ANI.
In a similar case, a student received a zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 of his BCom part-2 test and was promoted to the next grade. However, the university admitted its mistake and issued a revised mark sheet to the student. "The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.
The varsity's registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both mark sheets had typing errors." After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else," he said
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
