Bihar temp declines to 5.4°C, visibility reduced below 50 meters

PATNA: There was no respite from the bone-chilling cold as the mercury plunged four to six degrees below the season’s corresponding normal which aggravated the cold condition in the state, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

Dense fog was observed over isolated pockets of north Bihar, while the minimum visibility was reduced to 25 meters at Forbesganj in Araria, 50 meters in Purnia while 150 meters at Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran.

Sabour in Bhagalpur remained the coldest place in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.4°C, said the weather bulletin.

Meteorologists said that southern districts remained colder than northern districts. The average maximum temperature stood between 20°C to 22°C while the average minimum temperature hovered around 6°C to 8°C in south Bihar.

According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature at Muzaffarpur and Patna stood at 16.6°C and 18°C, which were 6°C and 4°C below the season’s corresponding normal respectively.

As per the daily bulletin issued, the minimum temperature in the state remained below 10°C. Gaya’s minimum temperature stood at 6.4°C, Sitamarhi 6.7°C, Aurangabad 7.3°C, Begusarai 7.5°C, Sheikhpura 7.7°C, Khagaria 7.8°C, Siwan 8°C, Purnia 8.7°C, Patna 8.8°C, Saharsa 9.3°C, Kishanganj 9.5°C and Muzaffarpur 10.1°C

Sumit Kumar, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Residents can expect a brief respite from the biting cold as wind direction and speed is expected to change within 24 hours. Consequently, a rise in night temperature by 2°C to 3°C is likely across the state. However, fog and cold conditions will prevail during morning hours.”