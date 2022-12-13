Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar winter session: BJP MLAs stage protest over development, employment issues

Bihar winter session: BJP MLAs stage protest over development, employment issues

patna news
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 01:12 PM IST

BJP legislators alleged the state's Mahagathbandhan government over several issues ranging from law and order, development and unemployment.

BJP MLAs stage protest over development, employment issues(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Bihar from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the state Assembly on Tuesday over law and order situation and unemployment issues on the first day of the winter session. The legislators attacked the state's Mahagathbandhan government over several issues ranging from law and order, development and unemployment.

Former deputy chief minister of the state Tarkishore Prasad took a jibe at the state government and demanded fulfilment of promises it made to the people. “Whatever they have promised to people of Bihar should be fulfilled. After the advent of Mahagathbandhan government, law and order situations in state have depleted,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that people are disappointed in the state and are pinning their hopes on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “People are disappointed and have hopes from the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). The government should resolve the law and order issues or else resign,” he added.

The winter session of the assembly scheduled to be held from December 13 to December 19 will have a total of five sittings and a second supplementary budget would be presented during the session, according to officials.

