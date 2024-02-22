Bihar woman ASI suspended for allegedly taking bribe from rape survivor

Purnea: A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended on Thursday for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from a rape survivor in Bihar’s Purnea. (Representative Photo)

ASI Annu Kumari, posted at Sadar police station, was suspended after prima facie she was found guilty of taking a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a Nepalese woman to initiate a probe into the allegations of rape against a man.

District superintendent of police (SP) Upendranath Verma said that Kumari was suspended based on the probe report submitted by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), adding that further investigation is underway.

The woman, a resident of Morang district in Nepal, in a video clip which has been circulating on social media for the past week, alleged that the woman ASI in Purnea took Rs.10,000 bribe from her to initiate a probe into the rape allegations.

In the video, she alleged that one Shambhu Yadav from Purnea, with whom she came in contact with on social media, raped her on several occasions for over a year on the pretext of marriage.

She alleged that she approached the police, and even here, a woman police officer demanded a bribe, which she paid to her.

Taking cognisance of the video, Purnea SP directed the SDPO to probe the allegations, and after the investigation found the ASI guilty, she was suspended.