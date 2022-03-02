BJP likely to act against Bihar ally after Uttar Pradesh polls
PATNA: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani is likely to be dropped as a minister after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections or allowed to continue till July when his Bihar legislative council membership ends, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.
Sahani has repeatedly attacked ally BJP’s leadership. His party, which is contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, even issued a newspaper advertisement asking voters not to vote for the BJP. “We will show the power of Nishad [community] [and] not allow lotus [BJP’s election symbol] to bloom,” said the advertisement published in all major newspapers.
BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel said the BJP’s central leadership has taken note of Sahani’s utterances. “The central leadership is closely watching... The appropriate answer will be given when the time comes.” Patel said any ally who speaks against them cannot be tolerated for long.
The functionary cited above said Sahani may not be given another term in the council once his tenure ends. He added Sahani has lost the faith of three VIP lawmakers. “...he too knows it and is trying to put BJP leadership under pressure by issuing baseless statements.”
Rajiv Ranjan, BJP state vice-president, said Sahani has got more than he deserves. “The BJP tried to accommodate all and the party is... for the cause of the Nishad community.”
Sahani attacked the BJP during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, saying his main goal is to oust the party from power and to provide reservation to the Nishad community.
At a ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, Sahani accused the BJP of trying to sabotage his party’s plan to contest assembly by-poll to Bochcha, which the VIP won in 2020. The BJP is expected to field its candidate for the by-election.
Sahani walked out of the meeting and alleged officers and NDA leaders were ignoring him. “There is no point in continuing if I do not get respect. I am not happy with BJP’s work culture. ...I have come to fight for the cause of my community.”
Sahani was unavailable for comments.
