BJP meet: Nadda unveils outreach plan

The two-day national executive committee meeting of all the seven frontal organizations of the BJP began in Patna on Saturday with a call by the party’s national president J P Nadda to delegates to reach out to the lowest strata of the society in order to make further inroads for the party.
The meeting, which is seen as a party’s launch of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the larger aim of gaining power on its own in Bihar in 2025, is being attended by 750 delegates from across the country.
Nadda said the fight should be between dynasty rule and politics of appeasement, which he said was represented by opposition parties, and the politics of development and service to humanity pursued by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“The BJP president asked the party delegates to take all the good works done by the government to the lowest strata of the society,” said BJP’s national general secretary D Pundeshwari and national president of SC Morcha Lal Singh Arya, while briefing the media.
Nadda, during his address at Gram Sansad organized by party, spelt out BJP’s plan to reach out to each village. “The Modi government is bringing the plan of development at the panchayat level on a single platform. Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping ₹5,900 crore has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.”
Union home minster Amit Shah will address the concluding session on Sunday.
Students’ protest
Nadda faced protests from Left-allied students’ body AISA when he visited Patna College earlier in the day. The students were demanding that Patna University be given a Central university status.
During the protest, members of ABVP and AISA faced off each other and the ruckus increased. The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge.
AISA students were also demanding an auditorium in Patna College, besides withdrawal of the new education policy.
Nadda gave a brief speech where he mentioned that he wanted to meet those students who were protesting but they went back.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
