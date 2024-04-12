BJP reacts to Misa Bharti's ‘Modi will be jailed’ remark: 'Stop daydreaming'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Misa Bharti -- the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party's Lok Sabha candidate -- over her statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be put behind bars if the INDIA alliance comes to power. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took on RJD leader Misa Bharti for her statement against PM Modi.

"If you threaten the prime minister, action will be taken. Stop daydreaming, the results will be out on June 4th, and it will surpass 400," Prasad cautioned Bharti.

The politician also took a swipe at Misa Bharti's family.

"What has happened to Misa Bharti? The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption," Prasad added.

What did Misa Bharti say about PM Modi?

RJD leader Bharti had said that BJP leaders, including PM Modi, will face imprisonment if the Opposition's INDIA alliance comes to power.

"We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars," Bharti said.

Misa Bharti to fight from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat

Misa Bharti is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav.

Lok Sabha elections equation in Bihar

• Bihar's Lok Sabha elections will span seven phases, encompassing 40 seats. Phase 1 will cover voting in four seats, with Phase 2 to Phase 5 seeing elections for five seats each. Phases 6 and 7 will feature polling for eight seats each.

• In the 2019 elections, the NDA coalition, comprising BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), clinched victory in 39 seats. While, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), got just one seat.

• In the 2014 elections, BJP secured 22 seats, LJP won 6, RJD clinched 4 and INC managed 2 seats in Bihar.