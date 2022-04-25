BJP’s uniform civil code plans make JD(U) uneasy
The move by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in states ruled by the party is set to put further strain on its alliance with the Janata Dal -United(JD-U), which has already under stress on issues like the demand for a caste based census, special status for Bihar, etc., to name a few.
The demand for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came just a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar attended an Iftar party hosted by main opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.
The very next day, Bihar’s former deputy minister Sushil Kumar Modi, speaking at a programme at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, hailed the announcement by Union home minister Amit Shah about plans to implement UCC in BJP-ruled states.
The announcement drew a swift response from JD-U, whose parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said on Monday, “Everything is going well under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Why will the Uniform Civil Code be implemented here? The question does not arise. The people of Bihar are living together in peace,” he said.
Asked what was the problem with such a law, Kushwaha said, “India is a country full of diversities. This is our beauty. What is the use of spoiling this beauty? I don’t think there is any need to tinker with it.”
However, Jibesh Kumar of BJP, who is a minister in the state government, told reporters, “The Constitution of the country has given equal rights to all. It is written on the very first page of the Constitution that all are one. So everyone should be equal. It is a good thing to have one law for all.”
Putting the ball in CM Kumar’s court, Mishra said, “The CM belongs to the NDA and we will ask him to consider it. The decision will be taken in the state’s interest by the chief minister himself. This is our belief.”
Revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar, who is also from BJP, said. “Wherever there is a BJP government, UCC should be implemented. At the same time, I also appeal to the opposition in Bihar to consider this. The policy is in the interest of the country, so it should be implemented in the whole country. We will also appeal to the chief minister to implement it.”
In January 2017, CM Kumar had written a letter to the Chairman of Law Commission, rejecting the latter’s 16-point questionnaire sent to Bihar government on the UCC and had advised the Centre not to act in haste over the sensitive issue and debate over it.
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
Speech impaired woman raped, killed in Samastipur village
A speech impaired woman was allegedly raped and subsequently killed at Bhindi field in Samastipur district on Sunday night, police said. According to police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home after collecting fodder from the field from animals. Sub-divisional police officer Dinesh Pandey said that police are looking into the matter.
Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers
Amidst politics heating up across the country over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, a prominent mosque of Prayagraj — Sunni Jama Masjid in Chowk — has voluntarily taken down four of the six loudspeakers used for azaan and prayers. Interestingly, the management committee of one of the oldest mosques in Sangam city decided to remove the loudspeakers even though no complaint or protest over it has surfaced in recent months.
Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36
Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives. Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination.
Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
