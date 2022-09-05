Boat ferrying 50 people capsizes in Ganga, 10 feared drowned
Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat capsized middle of the Ganga due to heavy wind and current, officials said.
PATNA: Ten people, including two minors, are feared drowned after an overloaded wooden boat with over 50 passengers on board capsized in the Ganga river near Sherpur-Chourwa temple in rural Patna at around 7.30 pm on Sunday, officials said, adding that till Monday evening no bodies have been recovered.
According to officials, gearing screams of the passengers, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued 40 of them while the rest were swept away by high water currents in the river.
The district administration with the help of the state disaster response force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a search operation to trace the 10 missing persons. “We are still searching for the bodies. There is a possibility that they might have been swept away,” said an official, involved in the search operation.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat capsized middle of the Ganga due to heavy wind and current.
A team of professional swimmers was also engaged to trace the missing people.
“Fellow villagers managed to save the lives of people on board or it would have turned into a major tragedy,” said a police officer.
The Station house officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station Mohammad Shafir Alam said, “The capsized boat was ferrying mostly farmers who were going to a nearby village to cultivate crops. Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the initial investigation revealed that passengers all of a sudden started moving to one side of the boat when it lost control.”
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics