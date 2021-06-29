Boy does well in Class 10 Bihar board exam; Juvenile Justice Board acquits him

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Biharsharif has acquitted two minor boys of Mahadalit community after one of them passed his standard 10 examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The result was declared in April this year.

JJB principal judge Manvendra Mishra acquitted the minors when one of them submitted his mark sheet to the board. The 14-year-old has scored 83 in Mathematics and an overall 77% in standard 10. He also decided to bear the expense of English coaching for the boy in case he wants to pursue his class 12 in English medium.

Also Read | Decision to reopen schools to be taken after July 6: Bihar education minister

According to additional public prosecutor (APP) Jai Prakash, the boys who are brothers, are among 37 people who were booked by the Deepnagar police station on May 27, 2019 on the basis of the statement of one Bhagirath Prasad on the charges of fighting over a petty issue. On learning that they were minors, the court of Chief judicial magistrate (CJM) sent the matter to JJB, Biharsharif. The boys’ father is mentally ill while their mother suffers from severe illness. They have five sisters as well. One of the brothers worked in an eatery before they were arrested.

Seeking their bail in 2019, their parents told the JJB that the younger one would have to give up studies if the case continued. The boy convinced the board that he will do well in his BSEB examination.The JJB granted them bail on the condition that the younger one will submit his mark sheet once the results were out. During the final hearing through video conferencing, the JJB got details from the Deepnagar police station and decided to acquit them.

The JJB ordered the block development officer (BDO) to provide ration card, Indira Aaawas, Ayushman Bharat scheme etc to the family and skill development course to the elder brother.