BPSC declares 68th CCE prelims result

As many as 3,590 candidates cleared the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), results of which were declared on Monday, as per a press release issued by the commission. Police personnel screen aspirants ahead of BPSC 67th prelims exam in Patna on May 8, 2022. (HT Photo)

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary test are eligible to appear for the BPSC main exam and interview.

As per the BPSC exam calendar, the 68th main examination will be conducted on May 12, followed by the declaration of results on July 26. After completion of written exams, the commission will conduct interviews on August 11, and the final results will be announced on October 9 tentatively.

Altogether 2,58,036 candidates appeared in the 68th preliminary test held on February 12 this year across 806 exam centres in the state.

“Merit list has been prepared based on evaluation of OMR sheets. As many as 1,631 candidates have cleared the exam under unreserved category, 331 under the economically weaker section, 487 under Scheduled Caste, 52 under Scheduled Tribes, 499 under extremely backward class, 527 under backward class and 63 under backward class (female)”, the press release said.

The cutoff marks for the unreserved category is 91, economically weaker section 84, Scheduled Class 79.25, Schedule Tribes 74, Extremely Backward Class 86.50, and for Backward Class 87.75.

Qualified candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 68th BPSC exam is being conducted to fill 324 posts in various government departments .