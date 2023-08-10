Buddhist monk found dead near temple in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya

A Buddhist monk was found dead with his body hanging from a tree near Kali temple in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Thursday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the body was seen by morning walkers, who informed the police, following which a team reached the spot. The monk’s body was recovered and sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) for post-mortem, police added.

Police said they also found a bag containing Aadhar Card, passport, driving license, wire, key, knife etc., from the body. The documents revealed the deceased’s identity as Howard David Sanjib (44) of Zakir Hussain Nagar in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

“Primary investigations suggest that the monk died by suicide, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual case of death,” station house officer at Bodh Gaya police station Rupesh Kumar Sinha said.

The monk was living in the Burmese Monastery for the past three days, police said, adding that they searched his room but found suspicious material leading to his death.

“Police also questioned the management and inmates but nothing indicating towards murder was found,” SHO Sinha said.