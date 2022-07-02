Businessman shot dead in Bihar, wife injured
A 35-year-old businessman was shot to death by miscreants when he along with his wife was returning after performing puja in a temple under Azamnagar police station in Bihar’s Katihar district, sharing border with West Bengal, on Saturday morning, police said.
The wife sustained bullet injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Katihar.
The incident took place on Azamnagar Palsa-Bakchallah road under Azamnagar police station along the Bihar- West Bengal border.
The deceased businessman has been identified as Meghnath Yadav of Kelabari village under Azamnagar police station.
Police said the couple was returning after performing puja from a local temple on a bike when the criminals fired at the businessman from close range and as a result he fell down. The bullet also hit his wife but she is out of danger.
Later the locals rushed the businessman to Azamnagar primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead.
Police soon seized the body and sent it to Katihar district hospital for postmortem.
Azamnagar station house officer Rajeev Jha did not rule out the possibilty of a family dispute behind the incident. “The deceased had a property dispute with his brother-in-law and the police have started a probe from this angle,” the SHO said adding the culprits will be nabbed soon.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics