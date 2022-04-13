Buxar man unites with family after 12 years in Pak jail
Khilafatpur village in Bihar’s Buxar district erupted in joy on Tuesday evening when one of its natives, 35-year-old Chhavi Musahar (35), presumed long dead by his family, returned home after spending 12 years in a Pakistani jail, locals and police said.
Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir told HT a police team had been sent on April 8 to bring him back from Punjab, after Pakistan handed him over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah-Attari border.
“In May 2021, Pakistani authorities informed the Indian government about Musahar lodged in Karachi jail. In December last year, Bihar Police’s special branch wrote a letter to Buxar police. Later, a police team visited his native place and found the information to be true,” Samir said.
Musahar, who earlier worked at a brick kiln, had accidentally strayed into Pakistan from Punjab. His family claimed he was “mentally weak” and in 2009, he mysteriously disappeared on way to his in-laws’ home. The family searched for him for two years, in vain.
In 2011, assuming that he might be dead, Musahar’s family members performed his last rites.
In the meantime, his wife since 2007 delivered their child, a boy, at her parents’ home at Chandi village in Bhojpur district. She later remarried.
Upon reaching his village on Tuesday, Musahar recognized his mother, Virti Devi, and touched her feet.
According to Musahar, all he could remember now was that he had boarded Lal Quila Express train to reach Kulharia railway station under Danapur rail division of East Central Railway but somehow reached Amritsar in Punjab. He was, however, unable to remember how and when he crossed over to Pakistan.
“Three years ago, I got to know I was in Pakistan jail,” he said. “I was also tortured. I am lucky I came home safely,” he said.
Talking about his wife, Musahar expressed shock that his wife Anita Devi had got married to someone else from the same village in his absence. He is though happy to hear about his son, who was born after his disappearance. “I will try to meet my son and wife,” he said.
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
