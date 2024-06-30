 CBI grills 13 accused in NEET question paper leak case at Beur jail in Patna - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
CBI grills 13 accused in NEET question paper leak case at Beur jail in Patna

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Jun 30, 2024 08:06 PM IST

Almost all the accused implicated Sanjeev Kumar alias Sajeev Mukhiya and Sikandar Yadvendu as the masterminds behind leaking question papers of the NEET exam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated 13 accused in the NEET question paper leak case at Beur jail in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday, after getting permission from the special CBI court. Six of them are allegedly part of the exam mafia while four are candidates and three are parents.

CBI is also actively searching for the alleged mastermind, Sajeev Mukhiya, but he was still at large. (Representative image)
CBI is also actively searching for the alleged mastermind, Sajeev Mukhiya, but he was still at large. (Representative image)

People familiar with the matter said that on being interrogated, almost all the accused implicated Sanjeev Kumar alias Sajeev Mukhiya and Sikandar Yadvendu as the masterminds behind leaking question papers of the NEET exam. However, there were differences in the statements provided by the accused, the people said.

They said that CBI was also actively searching for Mukhiya, but he was still at large. “Mukhiya’s name was mentioned by all those arrested in connection with the paper leak case. They also indicated a connection with Mukhiya’s group, known as the Mukhiya gang,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

On June 28, the CBI court had granted remand of Oasis school principal Ahsanul Haque along with vice-principal Imtiaz Alam and a journalist Jamaluddin for interrogation. They were brought to Patna from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on charges of tampering with question papers. CBI interrogated them by making them sit face to face. CBI is also investigating the principal’s call details and his Bihar connections.

Earlier, the court had also given remand of Ashutosh and Manish Prakash for further interrogation. On June 27, CBI arrested Ashutosh and Manish Prakash from Patna. Manish was charged with arranging accommodation at the request of Ashutosh Kumar. The agency is also interrogating Baldev Kumar alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar on remand.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
