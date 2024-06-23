CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak case attacked by villagers in Bihar

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi, investigating the UGC NET question paper leak case, was attacked and the glass of their vehicle was smashed by a group of villagers, who thought they were fake officials, when they reached Kasiyadin in Bihar’s Nawada district as part of their probe on Saturday evening, police said. The villagers also smashed the glass of the CBI team’s vehicle. (Representative Image)

Police have lodged a case in this connection and arrested four persons, besides seizing two cell phones.

The four-member CBI team led by an inspector rank officer from Delhi had reached Rajauli in Nawada district on Saturday for investigating the UGC NET examination question leak case. Officials said the CBI team had reached the village looking for some suspects involved in the case based on the location of their cell phone numbers.

When the Rajauli police received information about the assault on the CBI officials, the station house officer (SHO) of the Rajauli police station, Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and pacified the villagers, following which the situation was brought under control.

The federal agency took up the UGC-NET probe a couple of days ago on the recommendation of the ministry of education (MOE), following discrepancies found in the examination.

“The investigation is going on. Persons involved in the case will be arrested,” said a police officer. Police are tight-lipped about who were the suspects.

Rajouli SHO said, “A CBI team reached Nawada on Saturday evening to investigate the UGC NEET paper leak case. Without informing the local police, they reached the village where they were attacked by villagers who thought they were fake CBI officers. As we came to know about the incident, police reached the spot and pacified people. An FIR has been lodged in this regard and we have arrested four persons in this connection.”