CEC Bihar visit on cards by Sept end; parties spar over release of poll dates

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s likely visit to Bihar with his team by month-end to review preparedness for polls scheduled in October-end and November has triggered a war of words among the political parties over the timing of announcement of the poll schedule. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) National Conference of Counsels and CEOs, at IIIDEM, in New Delhi in this May 24 pic. (ECI)

An Election Commission official familiar with the matter said that the CEC team’s visit was “very much likely”, but the date could not be confirmed at this point of time. Sources said it could be September 30.

With Bihar already in election mode, the finalisation of the electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) scheduled on September 30 and the rush of migrants having begun with the onset of the festive season, Kumar’s visit is significant for more than one reason.

First and foremost, it generates curiosity about when the election will be announced and how many phases the polling will be spread to this time, as not much time will be left after Vijayadashmi ending on October 2. The entire election exercise has to be completed before November 22 -- the date by which the new Bihar assembly has to be formed.

The term of the Bihar Assembly ends on November 22 and before that the election process has to be concluded. The 17th Legislative Assembly of Bihar was constituted on November 23, 2020.

Over the last three elections, there was a definite pattern evident in Bihar -- while all elections coincided with the festive season, the schedule varied from six phases in 2010 to five in 2015 and then three in 2020.

An election official said that there was nothing unusual in the CEC’s Bihar visit, as it was a crucial state and after it the SIR had to be conducted across India in a phased manner depending on the situation in different states and the Bihar experience would matter. Bihar also witnessed a lot of political heat over the SIR drive and the matter also went up to the Supreme Court, but the SIR continued with certain riders.

“The polling dates are certain to fall after the Chhath festival but the campaign period and nomination filing will coincide with the peak festive season. Polling may not be spread to too many phases this time, as Bihar is the only state going to polls. It may again be two going by the trend or three phases, as it happened last time in 2020,” said social analyst Prof NK Choudhary.

The Election Commission of India had in 2020 announced the Bihar Assembly elections on September 25 and it was held in three phases — Oct. 28, Nov 3 and 7 — while the counting of votes took place on November 10. The entire exercise was completed within the period falling after Vijayadashami and before Diwali.

In 2015, however, the five-phase election was announced on September 9, with the first phase on October 12 (coinciding Mahalaya Amavasya marking the beginning of Durga Puja/ Maha Navratri) and the counting of votes on November 8 (before Diwali).

In 2010, the Bihar election was held in six phases, starting October 21, which was after Dussehra and continued in the festive season. The 2010 election was announced by the EC on September 6 and the counting of votes was done on November 24.

In 2005, Bihar Assembly elections were held twice, as there was a fractured mandate in February and no government would be formed, leading to proclamation of President’s rule in the state on March 7 and dissolution of the newly-constituted Assembly on May 23.

As a result, fresh elections were held in October-November in four phases, as the EC ruled out the possibility in July, August and September due to flood impact. It was the election that changed the course of Bihar politics. It was also the election when the number of voters in the state dropped significantly due to vigorous scrutiny.

Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari said that the arithmetic was clear and it was apparent. “The inauguration of the Patna Metro is due and the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it, the EC will announce the election soon after that,” he added.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the EC was working on the direction of the Centre and the day it would get the go-ahead, the dates would be announced. “The EC sees the convenience of the ruling dispensation, which is busy luring people with sops and is still uncertain of public support. When it will exhaust all sops, the election dates will be announced,” he added.

BJP spokesman Prabhakar Mishra said that the EC would announce election dates keeping in view the convenience of the people and its preparedness. “There is a greater possibility that the election exercise will be completed by the second week of November. Whenever an election is announced, all NDA constituents are ready with their preparations and are confident that their government is going to be formed again,” he added.

JD(U) spokesman Manish Yadav said that the CEC would visit Bihar on September 30 to review preparedness. “The people are ready for election and NDA parties are also ready, as the people are with the good governance of Nitish Kumar,” he added.