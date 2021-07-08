Children with hole in heart to be operated free in Ahmedabad

Around 16 children, up to six years of age, suffering from congenital heart diseases, left for treatment from Patna to Ahmedabad on Thursday as part of the state government’s initiative to treat such children free of cost.

The children, some as young as three months old, left along with their guardians by air for specialised medical treatment to the Ahmedabad-based hospital, run by the Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation. The state government has an agreement with the foundation for free medical treatment and care of children suffering from congenital heart diseases like hole in the heart or ventricular septal defect.

Among the children, three each were from Gopalganj, Madhubani and Vaishali; two each from Madhepura, Saran and Begusarai and one from Gaya.

This is the second batch of children which has been sent to the foundation’s hospital.

Earlier, 20 children were sent to the Ahmedabad-based hospital on April 2. Of them 20 had been cured while one was still undergoing treatment, said a communique by the state health department.

The children were shortlisted by a team of experts from the foundation as well as doctors from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

The state government, based on previous experience, has decided to allow an additional attendant, besides the mother in case of children below six years of age. The state government bears the transportation cost up to ₹10,000 each for the child and the eligible attendants, for treatment outside the state.

The Bihar government launched the Bal Hriday Yojana (BHY) this year after the state cabinet approved it on January 5. The BHY, conceived last year and linked with the government’s “Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) Part 2” programme, provides free additional medical and healthcare to children afflicted with heart-related ailments.

The state health department had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat-based foundation on February 13.