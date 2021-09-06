CM launches work on Patna’s 1st double-decker flyover on Ashok Rajpath

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has laid the foundation stone of a 2.20km double-decker flyover from Kargil Chowk to NIT more on the congested Ashok Rajpath with a view to give a seamless vehicular access to the upcoming Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the biggest in the country in terms of bed capacity.

A sum of ₹422 crore is likely to be spent on the first double-decker flyover which would take three years to complete.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Kumar said on Saturday that road infrastructure across the state has undergone a sea change since he took over at the chief minister in 2005. “Road travel to one locality to another was a nightmare. But there has been development of a string of flyovers and network of wide roads over the years,” said Kumar.

Referring to salient features of the double-decker flyover, to be built by Gurugram-based Gawar Construction Limited, the CM said it would have two access points, connecting to the PMCH, and its terminal point would be linked with under construction four-lane Ganga Pathway that connects Digha with the upcoming six-lane bridge near Patna City. “PMCH is being developed as a state-of-the-art hospital with 5,400-bed capacity. Those willing to go to Patna city can take Ganga Pathway rout after the flyover to avoid traffic congestions on Ashok Rajpath,” said Kumar.

Upon its completion, the Kargin Chowk-NIT more section of flyover would be the second double deck flyover in Bihar after the one under construction at Chapra.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad that Kumar was carrying on with the vision of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision for development of the golden quadrilateral and other road projects would be remembered as major step forward in terms of communication infrastructure.