Congress urges Nitish to resolve row over new law minister
The CPI-ML (Liberation), a constituent of the ruling alliance, has also demanded reconsideration of the RJD leader’s induction into the cabinet.
The Congress, a key constituent of the new ruling alliance in Bihar, has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to take necessary steps over the controversy that erupted over the recent appointment of RJD leader Kartik Kumar as the law minister in the Grand Alliance government.
The BJP, which was ousted from power in the state earlier this month when CM Kumar’s party JD(U) snapped ties with it and formed a new government in alliance with RJD, Congress and other parties, has demanded his removal from the cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant is pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case, in which former Mokama MLA Anant Singh is also an accused.
The CPI-ML (Liberation), a constituent of the ruling alliance, has also demanded reconsideration of the RJD leader’s induction into the cabinet.
“Both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav should understand the gravity of the case against RJD leader Kartik Kumar. A discussion is needed over the issue and necessary steps must be taken by the CM and his deputy. I must say that remaining consecutively absent from the court proceedings or avoiding summons is not good. The controversy that has erupted over his induction is unwarranted. Immediate action is required to resolve the matter,” AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das told PTI.
The Congress leader said he will visit Patna on August 24 and his party leaders will discuss the matter with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.
The chief minister, when earlier asked whether Kartik Kumar will continue in his cabinet, had said that the government was looking into the matter.
Differences have emerged within the alliance government over Kartik Kumar’s induction into the cabinet, with the CPI-ML (Liberation) demanding reconsideration of the decision.
The Grand Alliance in Bihar at present comprises seven parties — JD (U), RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI, CPI (M) and HAM — which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.
The BJP has demanded that Kartik Kumar be removed from the cabinet, alleging that a kidnapping case is pending against him.
Demanding his dismissal, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi wondered how someone “who was supposed to surrender before a court in connection with a kidnapping case got inducted into the state cabinet”. The BJP alleged that Kartik Kumar was supposed to surrender before Danapur court on August 16, but instead, he showed up at the Raj Bhavan to take oath as a minister.
Dismissing the BJP’s allegations, RJD, however, has maintained that Kumar has been granted interim protection till September 1 by the court.
-
Honest Thane auto driver returns wallet with cash, documents to owner
A police constable posted at the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate had lost all hopes of getting his wallet back after he lost it early on Saturday morning. However, an honest auto rickshaw driver from Thane, Sunil Salunke, who found the wallet with ₹10,500 in cash, cards and important documents, returned it to the constable, Santosh Prabhakar Rodekar. On Saturday, Rodekar left home at around 10.30am to report for duty in Navi Mumbai.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation tests for swine flu at its own lab for quicker action
To get quicker results, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's state-of-the-art RT-PCR lab developed during the Covid pandemic has now started testing for swine flu as well. The decision has been taken in view of the rising cases in the city. So far, the H1-N1 samples of the suspect swine flu patients in the city were sent to NIV, Pune lab. The first swine flu case in the city was detected on July 19.
-
4 years and counting, Thane residents still waiting for resurfacing of Gaondevi Maidan
Four years on, the residents of Naupada are still awaiting the resurfacing of the Gaondevi Maidan that was dug up by the Thane Municipal Corporation for construction of an underground parking facility. The parking was opposed by residents who claimed that they would lose their only open space in the area. However, the corporation has claimed that they would restore the ground within two years.
-
Dogs caught from residential complex in Nerul not violent, says NMMC
Dog feeders of Seawoods Estate Sectors 54, 56 and 58, Nerul, are a delighted lot as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has notified that the six dogs earlier caught by the animal department are healthy and non-violent. The letter issued on August 18 stated that the agency In Defense of Animal had kept the dogs captured from the society under observation for six days. The decision is a victory for the dog lovers.
-
Close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan arrested by Thane cops
The Thane Crime Branch property cell nabbed Billal Mustafa Sayyed on Friday, a gang member of gangster Chhota Rajan and who was arrested in 2011 and had jumped parole from Nagpur jail. He was awarded life imprisonment for killing Iqbal Kaskar's bodyguard. In 2011, Arif Sayed alias Baeel was shot dead on the ground floor of Kaskar's residence at Pakmodia street of South Mumbai. Since then Sayyed was on the radar of the police officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics