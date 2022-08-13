Congress's ministerial berth in Bihar finalised, oath-taking likely on August 16, says party's state in-charge
The number of ministerial berths the Congress would get in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan' government has been decided after talks with alliance partners and the oath-taking is likely to take place on August 16, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said on Saturday.
He, however, refused to divulge the number of ministerial berths the Congress would be getting and said it would be "respectable" and according to the party's strength in the House.
Asked about the number of ministerial berths, Das told PTI, "It has been finalised. The numbers would be as per our strength in the House. We have not yet finalized the names."
"We are a big party and many have joined us. Keeping in mind everything, it (the number) will be respectable," he said.
Asked about when the Bihar Cabinet expansion would take place, he said the oath-taking is likely to happen on August 16.
He also said he spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and would meet him in Patna also if the need arises.
The Congress leader asserted that "major exercise" for finalising ministerial berths has been completed.
Das had met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad here on Friday for the first time after the formation of the new government in Bihar and held discussions with him.
He had said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday and had a discussion with her on the cabinet expansion.
Earlier, Congress sources had indicated that the party was likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar.
The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.
Kumar and Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
