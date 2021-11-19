Corruption probe against MU VC set to cover more Bihar varsities

The ongoing probe into the alleged financial irregularities and corrupt practices by Magadh University vice chancellor is set to extend to other universities, according to officials of Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU), which searched the premises of VC Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday.

According to officials privy to the probe, it could also include other dimensions, viz. automation and building construction, books and computers purchase as well as utilisation of funds under Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Mission (RUSA) over the last few years.

“There are complaints of serious anomalies in the way funds have been spent in violation of established financial norms, lack of auditing and scrutiny, besides tendency to award bulk contracts, much higher than the existing requirement, to a particular set of UP-based companies by several universities,” they said.

SVU has also written to Pataliputra University, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), JP University (Chapra) and BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur), seeking information on bulk purchases related to examination/ university since January 2019 and other details, including total number of students who appeared in the university exams, total number of OMR sheets and rate per OMR sheet along with copy of agreement with the suppliers/agencies.

The information, the SVU has stated in the letter to TMBU and Pataliputra University registrars, has been sought with reference to the confidential inquiry in the case against MU VC Rajendra Prasad under section 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“The information duly supported by original records may please be sent to the SVU by December 24, along with a person competent to explain the records,” reads the letter sent by JP Mishra, superintendent of police at SVU.

According to sources, the SVU has stumbled upon records of several universities placing orders to the same set of UP-based companies during the last couple of years, when several VCs in the state universities were also from UP.

Some of them have also left for new assignments either after completing their term in Bihar or leaving their term midway for better avenues, while facing vigilance cases in the state. The agency has started calling officials from the universities to explain certain points.