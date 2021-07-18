Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga blast: NIA interrogates accused in Beur jail
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Haji Salim Kashim, accused in the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, for the second consecutive day at Beur jail Sunday
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 09:31 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Haji Salim Kashim, accused in the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, for the second consecutive day at Beur jail Sunday.

The special court had given three days to the NIA for interrogation of Salim at the Beur jail. They interrogated Salim for more than eight hours on Saturday.

NIA court, Patna, public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The court granted three days to NIA for interrogation of Salim at the Beur jail from Saturday to Monday,” he added.

Sources said that a six-member team of NIA on Sunday came to the Beur jail and took Salim from the hospital ward to another separate cell for interrogation.

Kumar said, “The NIA earlier did not take Salim on remand on the grounds of his illness. He was earlier admitted to the IGIMS after he complained of prostate problems. Now, he is getting treatment at the Beur jail hospital.”

