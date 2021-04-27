Bihar: Darbhanga group conducts last rites of Covid patients as kin stay away

A group of volunteers named Kabir Sewa Sansthan (KSS) is setting an example in Bihar’s Darbhanga district by performing last rites of Covid-19 patients whose bodies are either left unclaimed or not handled by the relatives for the fear of contracting the highly contagious disease. The second wave of Covid infection has not only overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure in several states but also led to the overflowing of crematoriums and burial grounds and the pressure is also telling on KSS.

“We had to face a trying situation a couple of days ago, while arranging the funeral of a 45- year old suspected corona victim as only one distant relative [of the deceased] was ready to handle the body. People in the neighbourhood shut their doors. Finally we managed to carry out his last rites 20 hours later,” said KSS founder Navin Sinha.

He found himself in a similar situation on Sunday night, when last rites for four Covid patients were carried out, including two unclaimed bodies and two nearly abandoned by their relatives, who watched from a distance, refusing to come close as the pyres were lit.

Sinha says KSS has disposed at least two dozen bodies, including three from the Muslim community in the last 10 days. In around 50% of the cases, relatives refuse to participate in the last rites due to the fear factor. The group has handled at least 50 funerals since June last year when the town’s first corona casualty, a Muslim from Panchobh village in Hanuman Nagar block, was cremated.

“I have almost lost count... because with every passing day, the number simply keeps growing,” Sinha said, while putting this reporter’s call on hold to attend to some other desperate caller requesting for an oxygen cylinder for a Covid patient. “I divert such calls to competent authorities,” he said. Shortage of oxygen supply for Covid patients is another challenge that hospitals across the country including those in Bihar are grappling with.

Bihar registered 11,801 fresh Covid cases on Monday with capital Patna being the worst-hit. According to the daily health bulletin released by the government, the state saw 67 fresh casualties, taking the death toll to 2,222. Among the fresh fatalities, Patna saw the death of 16 patients followed by seven each in Darbhanga, Gaya and Muzaffarpur. Bhagalpur accounted for five deaths besides Nalanda and West Champaran that accounted for four deaths each.

KSS has now urged the civic administration and the relatives of dead patients to extend a helping hand.

“KSS is a group of nearly a dozen volunteers who started with the aim of helping the administration. [But] It is now becoming difficult to lead in the present situation,” Sinha said, adding, “We are always ready to support the noble cause with help from the district and civic administration.”

The response to his appeal has been encouraging. The municipal commissioner personally visited the cremation ground and instructed the civic body staff to increase their participation in the handling of mortal remains and also assist KSS in any way possible. Similarly, the district magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan SM too asked civic authorities to arrange manpower to help KSS organise the funerals.

“On Monday, we cremated five bodies and even their relatives too took part in the rituals while dressed in safety gears,” Sinha said, pointing out the impact of his appeal to relatives to not abandon their dead.

Since the very outset of the pandemic, the district administration roped in KSS for disposal of unclaimed bodies, an official in the municipal body said. Founded in 2014, the group initially pooled funds from their own pockets, however, many people later chipped in with monetary support. Civic body too arranged for cow dung cakes for lighting pyres.

“It is great humanitarian work in these difficult times when close relatives or even a son doesn’t want to handle a Covid-infected father’s body,” said Vishal Kumar Singh, district programme manager (health). He said administration was providing all assistance to KSS in this endeavour.

No one in the group has been infected by Covid since last year when they started handling bodies of infected patients. “Though we have been at risk, our confidence [of handling the bodies without catching infection] has gone up gradually,” Sinha said.