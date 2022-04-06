Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP
PATNA: Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have created over the chief minister’s post.
JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar is the leader of the ruling alliance as well as the chief minister. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. “If anybody is issuing any statement, they should talk to the Prime Minister and question his decision.”
State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. Sanjay Jaiswal, the state BJP chief, added to speculation about it on Tuesday. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister now, but whether he will remain so after 2025 or not, he is not aware of it. When you are on the road, nobody knows that an accident can take place.”
Khushwaha said if BJP leaders want the chief minister from their party, then they are challenging Modi’s decision. “The BJP central leadership should take note of this. It is a matter of concern,” said Kushwaha. He added the JD (U), which got lesser seats than BJP in the 2020 polls, will not compromise with the chief minister’s post. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and will remain so.”
Khushwaha said the talk about Kumar’s future, BJP’s demand for the top post, and the squabbles with the ruling alliance are not giving a good message to people. “It creates confusion in the minds of people.”
JD (U) leader and minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav echoed Khushwaha. “As long as there is Nitish Kumar, there is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” he said. “The NDA went to the assembly elections under the leadership of Kumar. There is no question of compromising on this mandate. Bihar has developed under the leadership of Kumar. JDU has never compromised on its policies and principles. Therefore, no one can question the leadership of Kumar and the policies and intentions of JD (U).”
A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said Kumar has created a part of confusion by saying he has never been a Rajya Sabha member before denying any plans of quitting as chief minister.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
