Education minister asks varsities to buckle up
Bihar’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday held a meeting with vice-chancellors and senior officials of state universities based in capital Patna to discuss ways to improve quality of education and related issues.
“I am aware of your problems, viz. lack of teachers, inadequate infrastructure, dearth of 3rd and 4th grade staff, but today I am not here to listen to them. Today, I am here to discuss solutions. After all, if Patna University was known as the Oxford of the East in the past, it was not because of its majestic buildings. It was because of the scholarly teachers and unmatched academic environment. Even if the institutions have just 30% of the sanctioned strength of teachers, are the available resources being put to optimal use? More than the resources, which the government is striving to make available, it is the mindset that needs to change to bring about qualitative improvement,” he said at the meeting.
In a major departure from the past, Choudhary had, last month, started dealing directly with the universities to stem the rot, especially completely derailed academic sessions which have led to widespread discontent among students. So far, such initiatives were the preserve of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities.
In Thursday’s interaction, VCs and senior officials of Pataliputra University (PPU), Patna University, Nalanda Open University and Aryabhatt Knowledge University were present.
PPU VC RK Singh, PU VC Girish Choudhary and Prof NK Agarwal from the state higher education council (SHEC) also gave presentations on various aspects, including research, choice-based credit system (CBCS) and NAAC status.
Bihar’s performance in NAAC has remained very poor despite a series of meetings in the last one decade at the level of Raj Bhawan, which were also addressed by former UGC and NAAC chairmen. The AQAR (annual quality assessment report) of several colleges also got rejected, while none of the state institutions figure anywhere in the list of national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) in any category yet again.
The minister said that the system would have to evolve to address the issues confronting higher education, which has earned the state a bad name due to delayed exams and lack of classes. “Teachers don’t engage classes and the students don’t go to the colleges and universities. I have asked universities to appoint ad hoc faculty members. Now it is for the universities to do it. The attendance of both teachers and students is essential. Once the available resources are utilised to the optimal, the government will also feel encouraged to do whatever is required. The system is meant for the students and they have to remain at the nucleus,” he said, pulling up universities for not submitting timely utilisation of funds.
Additional chief secretary (education) Dipak Kumar Singh said it was sad that despite approving budget for universities in advance and making provision of online transfer of funds, delayed salary payment was still an issue. “Let me tell you, we have to beg for funds for the universities from the finance department after delay, as the universities don’t submit timely utilisation. How can the system run if there is no submission of utilisation certificate. It is the job of the universities,” he said.
Last month, at a review meeting attended by the VCs, registrars, exam controllers of state universities and top officials of the education department, Choudhary had directed them that all pending and backlog undergraduate. post-graduate and vocational exams and results must be cleared by December 2022 so that the academic sessions could be streamlined in the interest of the students. However, that seems unlikely at this stage.
Phulwarisharif arrests: Hand over cases to ATS, Patna SSP tells police HQ
Patna police chief, senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon, said Thursday that Dhillon has written to Bihar Police headquarters requesting that the cases related to a string of arrests made recently from Phulwarisharif in the state capital be transferred to state's Anti-Terrorism Squad since these have cross-border connections.
Jharkhand braces for drought, minister orders for contingency plan
Jharkhand, which has recorded around 58 per cent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, is headed towards drought, forcing the agriculture department to scout for relief measures for farmers, including implementation of the state crop relief scheme to compensate the possible crop loss. According to weather officials, 12 of the 24 districts in the state have registered deficient rainfall so far while 10 others fall under large deficient category.
Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line
PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. If this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time.
Organ transplants: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic awaits DHS nod for new committee
Even after a month of getting an approval to form the organ transplant committee, city-based Ruby Hall Clinic awaits final okay for committee members from the directorate of health services. According to the hospital authorities, many critical patients in need of organ transplants are being transferred to other hospitals. Legal advisor, Manjush Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the names of the new committee were forwarded to DHS.
NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
