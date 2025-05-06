Eight people killed after SUV rams into stationary truck in Bihar’s Katihar

Eight people were killed while two others got injured after the vehicle they were travelling in lost balance and hit a stationary tractor in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday night. The vehicle that rammed the tractor got mangled under the impact of the collision and the SUV was damaged beyond recognition. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on State Highway (SH) 77 near Chandpur market. The people were returning from a marriage ceremony in an SUV when the accident took place.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vaibhav Sharma said eight people were killed.

The vehicle that rammed the tractor got mangled under the impact of the collision and the SUV was damaged beyond recognition. Eight people died on spot while two injured identified were taken to Sameli community health centre after which they were referred to another hospital.

The deceased have not yet been identified yet.

According to police, the deceased were residents of Supaul and they had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Purnia.

They were returning to Dibhra Bazar in Barhara Kothi in Purnia from Koshkipur in Katihar.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to Katihar district hospital for postmortem and further probe is underway.