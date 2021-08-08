Eight tableaux to display essence of Bihar on I-Day

With Independence Day round the corner, preparations for its celebration are in full swing in the capital city. The local administration is making all necessary arrangements for the state function to be held at Gandhi Maidan keeping in mind Covid-19 safety protocols. Altogether eight departments will display tableaux exhibiting the essence of the state on the occasion, officials said on Sunday.

Excise and Prohibition department’s tableau is based on alcohol prohibition, social welfare department will present one on anti-child marriage and dowry, cooperative department on ‘Har thali me Bihari tarkari’ (Bihar’s vegetable in all plates), industry department on Khadi, tourism department on Kesariya Stupa, education department on girls’ education, state health society on vaccine express and rural development department on Jal Jeevan Hariyali.

Apart from this, 10 teams including those of Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Bihar Military Police, Home guard, Army and Fire Brigade are participating in the parade.

Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, said, “All participants and contingents have been vaccinated. Nodal officers are deputed in all departments to ensure proper coordination during tableaux display. Parade rehearsal, which started on August 1, will continue till August 13.”

The commissioner recently reviewed necessary arrangements such as security, transport and parking, barricading, seating arrangements for guests.

He said, “Instructions have been given to speed up preparations. The Gandhi Maidan will be thoroughly sanitised before the event. Thermal screening will be done at entrance gates and seating arrangements are being made following social distancing norms.”

The police department has also been asked to beef up security by deploying adequate number of police force and magistrate at Gandhi Maidan along with other prominent places for peaceful celebrations on Independence Day, Agarwal said.

As per district administration, no cultural event will take place on the occasion owing to Covid-19 restrictions, and common people will not be allowed to attend the ceremony. However, the event will be live streamed by information and public relations department.