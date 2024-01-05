close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Email threatens to blow up Patna HC, no explosives found

Email threatens to blow up Patna HC, no explosives found

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Jan 05, 2024 09:36 PM IST

“The High Court received a threat mail and as per the process, the Patna police was informed about its content,” said Manoj Kumar Sinha, registrar general, Patna High Court

Security at the Patna High Court has been beefed up after an anonymous email on Friday threatened to blow up the court premises, officials said.

The Patna High Court. (HT Archive)
The Patna High Court. (HT Archive)

“The High Court received a threat mail and as per the process, the Patna police was informed about its content,” said Manoj Kumar Sinha, registrar general, Patna High Court.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said, “We were informed about such a threat. Bomb squad, dog squad and other units were pressed into service to conduct a thorough check on the premises but nothing was found. Our probe is on. We are still trying to trace the sender of the mail.”

A police officer familiar with the matter said multiple such mails were sent to different high courts of the country and the union ministry of home affairs and intelligence agencies were also informed about the email.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

