Former Bihar DGP DP Ojha, widely considered to be an upright, no-nonsense IPS officer of the 1967 batch, died at his residence in Patna Friday morning, following a long illness. He was 82. Ojha was appointed as the DGP on February 1, 2003 and removed from the post on December 6, 2003. Ex-DGP Ojha, who attacked criminal-politician nexus in Bihar, dies at 82

A man who did not hesitate in speaking about the growing criminalisation of politics, Ojha is credited for his efforts to cleanse state politics of its criminal elements and break the police-politician nexus. Ojha’s attempts to rein in the then ruling RJD MP and notorious don Mohammed Shahabuddin fetched big headlines.

He also submitted a 100-page report which listed, among other things, the MP’s links with Pakistan’s ISI. In the process, the IPS officer earned the wrath of both politicians and his subordinates. Soon after getting his transfer order earlier in the day, Ojha had announced that he would resign. Ojha, who retired on February 29, 2004, had said he would move court to challenge what he described as “malafide transfer”.

Known for his candid and fearless remarks, he once said that criminal gangs were being supported by “powerful politicians” in the state. Outspoken Ojha again ruffled many by saying that power in the state had passed into the hands of lafanga (hoodlum) politicians. He had also made a controversial remark that Mohammad Shahabuddin — the DGP was the prime mover behind his arrest — headed the gangs that kidnapped children of businessmen for ransom, which actually was very common crime in Bihar those days.

“Politicians are lining up to meet the mukhiya (leader) of the largest gang of kidnappers in India, Mohammad Shahabuddin. Some go to meet him openly and some go secretly,” Ojha remarked, while stressing the system had virtually collapsed.He minced no words when he said that people think 80% of Bihar policemen, including IPS officers, were corrupt. On another occasion, he said police were like domestic servants of politicians. Ojha had also announced steps to disband the Bihar Police Association and asked the government to keep off transfers of the association’s office-bearers, as ordered by the high court.

On November 29, 2003 Ojha, who even taught Nuclear Physics in Patna Science College, directly attacked the RJD leadership and the ruling party politicians while addressing a meeting at Sonepur fair. He named RJD legislators Surendra Yadav and Azad Gandhi as “criminal-politicians” who amassed “huge property” within a few years of being in politics. “From where has this money come?” he asked.

During his career, Ojha always stressed upon the need for proper leadership in the police for functioning of law and order in an effective way.