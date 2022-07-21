Ex-MLA Anant Singh sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in second case
An MP-MLA court of Patna on Thursday sentenced former Mokama MLA Anant Singh to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015 when the police recovered several incriminating material, along with six rifle magazines, from his official residence.
This is the second prison sentence the court has slapped on the ‘Bahubali’ leader who is currently lodged in Beur central jail. Singh is considered one of the most controversial politicians in the state over the last four decades. He won five times from Mokama constituency — thrice from the Janata Dal (United), once as independent candidate and in 2020 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Police said the special justice of MP-MLA court found him guilty in the seven-year-old Arms Act case lodged with the Sachivalaya police station. On June 24, 2015, the then Patna SSP Vikas Vaibhav raided the MLA’s official residence on Mall Road-1 and recovered six empty magazines of the sophisticated Insas rifle, a bulletproof jacket and some blood-stained clothes.
The police conducted the raid in connection with a kidnapping and murder case under Barh police station limits, in which four youths were kidnapped on June 17, 2015 and the next day, the body of one of them, identified as Putush Yadav, was recovered from the MLA’s ancestral village.
Anant Singh’s counsel Sunil Kumar alleged that the Patna Police did not conduct a quality check of the bulletproof jacket. The police too reportedly failed to submit an FSL report of the jacket. “This case was completely political and my client was implicated in a false case,” the counsel defended.
The disqualified MLA was present in the court while the judgement was pronounced. “Yes, the court awarded 10 years’ imprisonment and I will approach the high court and Supreme Court against the MP-MLA court’s judgement,” Anant Singh told reporters.
NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area.
NMMC digs up cricket pitch at Sunil Gavaskar playground in Belapur
Budding cricketers and veterans playing cricket on the only open ground in CBD Belapur Sector 9 were taken aback after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation dug up the concrete pitch. The pitch is concretised every year by a local 40s Cricket Club especially to conduct tournaments during monsoon. One such monsoon tournament was scheduled to be held this weekend. Concerned about losing access to the ground, a group had assembled at the ward office.
Gutkha worth ₹17.50 lakh seized from 2 houses in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Two houses in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli were raided wherein gutkha, pan masala and aromatic tobacco worth ₹17.50 lakh were seized in an operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Narendra Khanda (37), who had stocked the banned products, has been arrested by the police. The police raided the house on the ground floor of Saguni Niwas building in Koparkhairane Sector 19.
Rajasthan govt agrees to shift mines, a day after seer set himself on fire
Seers in Rajasthan on Thursday called off their agitation after the state government agreed to shift mining from two hills in Bharatpur district, a day after a seer named Vijay Das self-immolated in protest against 'illegal mining' in the area. Das set himself on fire in Deeg area of Bharatpur on Wednesday during the agitation seeking closure of stone mining in Adi Badri and Kankachal hills.
Bengaluru crime: 4 caught for alleged robbery, extortion; ₹6 lakh recovered
Bengaluru police have caught four people accused of involvement in extortion and robbery cases at multiple locations in the city. The cops also recovered five two-wheeler vehicles and 20 mobile phones, the total of which is said to be around Rs 6 lakhs. Sampangi Ramanagara police conducted a operation after they received multiple complaints and successfully detained the accused.
