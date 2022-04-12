Firecracker blast near CM’s stage; 2nd security breach in a month
In a second breach of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s security in less than a month, a 23-year-old man detonated a firecracker blast close to the stage from where the CM was meeting people at a small gathering at Silao in Nalanda district on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect, identified as Shubham Aditya, was immediately nabbed and arrested.
There was no report of any injury to anyone, police said.
According to additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the incident took place around 3:45 pm when the chief minister was hearing out people’s complaints. “The youth, a resident of Satyarganj in Nalanda district, detonated a small firecracker. Alert security personnel caught him immediately and doused the flame. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had gone missing from his house in 2017 and an FIR was lodged in Islampur police station by his family members. Police are interrogating him further,” Gangwar said.
A police team has also been sent to his native village to collect more information about his family and other antecedents.
On Tuesday, Kumar had gone to Pawapuri and he was to go to Rajghat via Silao from there. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School, where there were around 250 people.
On March 27, at a public function at Bakhtiyarpur in Nalanda district, a youth had managed to breach the CM’s security cordon and hit him before the security personnel pounced on him. The youth was later found to be mentally unstable.
After the incident, the CM’s security details were discussed at a high-level meeting of the home department and instructions issued to boost it.
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action.
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library. They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
