Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents.
PATNA: The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday.
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. “Plying of boats at night has been banned and the trend of the river is being watched continuously,” said the DM, adding that those living within the embankments would be evacuated once the river jumps the danger level.
Abated by heavy rains in its catchment areas, the Ganga is maintaining the rising trend all across its course in Bihar. According to the water resources department’s bulletin, the water in Ganga was rising at the rate of 1cm/hour and was below 70cm the danger mark at Digha Ghat on Sunday. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level.
“The water level of Ganga is likely to touch the danger level in a day or two, as heavy rains have wreaked havoc in upper catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh among others,” said a WRD officer, adding that Kosi was flowing above the danger level at Basua in Supaul and was maintaining the rising trend in Khagaria and at Kursela in Katihar.
Central water commission (CWC) reports said that all major rivers in north Bihar, including Burhi Gandak and Kamala Balan, were rising in their courses, though they are below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.
-
Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana
A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society. Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.
-
Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning
As many as 10 villages in the Hambran block have pledged not to burn paddy residue. The decision was taken during a meeting with farmers at Hambraan Krishi Multipurpose Co-operative Society on Sunday. Society president Parminder Singh Chawla said the 10 villages Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghamnewal, Maniewal, Baniewal, Bhattadhuha, Ranake and Kotli etc have pledged not to set the fields on fire in a bid to reduce environmental decay.
-
Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh. Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.
-
FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.
-
Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon
Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.
