Home / Cities / Patna News / Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna

Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna

patna news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents.

A swollen Ganga river at Kali Ghat, in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
A swollen Ganga river at Kali Ghat, in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. “Plying of boats at night has been banned and the trend of the river is being watched continuously,” said the DM, adding that those living within the embankments would be evacuated once the river jumps the danger level.

Abated by heavy rains in its catchment areas, the Ganga is maintaining the rising trend all across its course in Bihar. According to the water resources department’s bulletin, the water in Ganga was rising at the rate of 1cm/hour and was below 70cm the danger mark at Digha Ghat on Sunday. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level.

“The water level of Ganga is likely to touch the danger level in a day or two, as heavy rains have wreaked havoc in upper catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh among others,” said a WRD officer, adding that Kosi was flowing above the danger level at Basua in Supaul and was maintaining the rising trend in Khagaria and at Kursela in Katihar.

Central water commission (CWC) reports said that all major rivers in north Bihar, including Burhi Gandak and Kamala Balan, were rising in their courses, though they are below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Indian Menopausal Society held a workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana. (iStockphoto)

    Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana

    A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society. Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.

  • 10 Ludhiana villages have taken a pledge against stubble burning. (HT File)

    Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning

    As many as 10 villages in the Hambran block have pledged not to burn paddy residue. The decision was taken during a meeting with farmers at Hambraan Krishi Multipurpose Co-operative Society on Sunday. Society president Parminder Singh Chawla said the 10 villages Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghamnewal, Maniewal, Baniewal, Bhattadhuha, Ranake and Kotli etc have pledged not to set the fields on fire in a bid to reduce environmental decay.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh. Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.

  • UPERC also directed UPPCL to give clear directions to such officials that there should not be any delay in filling of FIR, failing which appropriate action would be taken against them. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

    FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC

    The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.

  • The duo confessed to having killed 65-year-old Bhagirathi Pal in the night on July 20 this year. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon

    Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out