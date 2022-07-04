Former Bihar minister passes away
Narendra Singh, a former minister in Bihar government, died on Monday at a private hospital after a prolonged illness.
Singh, 71, hailed from Jamui district and served as minister several times in the governments of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar.
The Nitish Kumar government has announced a state funeral for the departed leader at his native village.
Singh has been active in politics since his student life and was an active participant in the student movement in 1974. In 1970s, Singh was twice elected general secretary of Patna University Students Union. He was elected MLA from Chakai Assembly for the first time in 1985. He became a minister in Lalu cabinet for the first time in 1990. He was also a minister in Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi cabinet from 2005 to 2015.
After his death, Singh’s body was kept at the official residence of his son and minister Sumit Singh. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues paid tribute to late Singh.
“Narendra Singh was a skilled politician and social worker. He was a strong fighter in the JP movement of 1974 and an old friend. He also had a keen interest in social work. He was very popular among the people in his area. I am personally saddened by his death,” Kumar said in his condolence message.
BJP oppose Punjab’s NOC mandate on units in unauthorised colonies
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, led by Vaneetpal Singh Monga, on Monday met the assistant commissioner and handed over a memorandum to chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to oppose the recent decision of the state government for making the no-objection certificate mandatory for the properties built on and after 1995 in illegal and unauthorised colonies.
Two locksmiths booked for theft in Ludhiana
Two locksmiths allegedly decamped with gold jewellery after breaking open the lock of an almirah at a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday. Singh lodged the complaint with the police and a team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.
Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases
As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day. The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.
Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government's budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday. State co-convener of the body, Tehal Singh Sarabha, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. Leaders of the pensioners' body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.
Karnataka, Gujarat bag ‘Best Performer’ title in DPIIT startup rankings
Karnataka, along with Gujarat, bagged the title of “Best Performer” in the DPIIT's (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking- 2021, the state government said on Monday. Meghalaya won the top honour among UTs and North-eastern states. Maharashtra, which was classified in the 'Leaders' category in the 2020 Rankings, has improved its position and felicitated as a 'Top Performer' State along with Telangana, Kerala and Odisha.
