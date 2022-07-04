Former Bihar minister passes away

Narendra Singh, a former minister in Bihar government, died on Monday at a private hospital after a prolonged illness.

Singh, 71, hailed from Jamui district and served as minister several times in the governments of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar.

The Nitish Kumar government has announced a state funeral for the departed leader at his native village.

Singh has been active in politics since his student life and was an active participant in the student movement in 1974. In 1970s, Singh was twice elected general secretary of Patna University Students Union. He was elected MLA from Chakai Assembly for the first time in 1985. He became a minister in Lalu cabinet for the first time in 1990. He was also a minister in Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi cabinet from 2005 to 2015.

After his death, Singh’s body was kept at the official residence of his son and minister Sumit Singh. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues paid tribute to late Singh.

“Narendra Singh was a skilled politician and social worker. He was a strong fighter in the JP movement of 1974 and an old friend. He also had a keen interest in social work. He was very popular among the people in his area. I am personally saddened by his death,” Kumar said in his condolence message.