Fully support demand of farmers on MSP: Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday demanded that the Centre bring a legislation guaranteeing minimum support price ( MSP) on crops.

“We fully support the demand of farmers for guaranteeing MSP. Our party will continue to extend support to farmers on this demand and continue to fight for it. The repeal of three farm laws is already is a victory of farmers,” he said, addressing party workers after unveiling a six-tonne stone built lantern at the state office of his party on Beer Chand Patel Marg.

Lantern is RJD’s party symbol.

The RJD chief, who has been in Patna for last two days, had appeared in a special court in connection with a fodder scam case on Tuesday.

The RJD chief also slammed the union government for rising prices of fuel and other commodities.

In the context of Bihar, Prasad said farmers already suffered damages during the kharif season and were facing uncertainty for the rabi season. “ In the name of development in Bihar, we have waterlogged fields and farmers are ruing their fate,” he said.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in his address, also attacked the Nitish Kumar government. “CM Kumar should give one explanation to people as why Bihar is still a laggard state with its lowest rankings in all indices of development as per the Niti Aayaog parameters. What good has happened in last 15 years?Crime has risen, unemployment and migration is rampant while scams are taking place with disconcerting regularity in universities,” he said.

He also attacked the government over the recent hooch deaths and alleged that liquor flow in Bihar during prohibition had flourished. “RJD had supported the Prohibition when we were part of the government with JD(U) after 2015 elections. But then Laluji had suggested to the CM that implementation of prohibition should be done effectively,” he said.

All senior leaders of the party were present at the function, except RJD chief ‘s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often spoken against the state party leadership.

The jeep drive

Prasad was seen on Wednesday driving an open jeep near his residence after many years, which aroused curiosity among commuters in the morning hours near the Raj Bhawan.

The 74-year-old former railway minister took a small drive from the residence of his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi to Raj Bhawan road and back. The RJD chief is recuperating from his illness and has started becoming more active in party affairs and public interactions lately.

Talking about his driving experience later at a party event, Prasad said,“I get bored these days while recovering from illness . So today I took out my jeep and drove. I had bought this jeep from the military quota and it has been maintained well,” he said, while recalling how during his early days of his political career he used to often drive jeeps and had ferried many leaders including former chief minister Karpoori Thakur. “Karpoorji used to tell me that I am a good driver but drive a bit too fast,” he said.