"There is fear that the rising level of Ganga and other rivers might pose a threat to Patna. It will be very difficult to control the situation," said a local.(PTI file photo)
Ganga River flowing above danger mark in Patna

ANI | , Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:11 PM IST

The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna due to heavy rainfall and several ghats have been submerged.

As the low-lying areas along the river are flooded, residents of the area expressed concern over the situation that might get worse with more rainfall.

"There is fear that the rising level of Ganga and other rivers might pose a threat to Patna. It will be very difficult to control the situation," said a local.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Bihar till August 4.

According to the IMD, the movement of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal towards the Eastern parts of the country caused the heavy rainfall.

