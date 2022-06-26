Home / Cities / Patna News / Govt sets target of completing 10 lakh units under PMAY(G) by Aug 15
patna news

Govt sets target of completing 10 lakh units under PMAY(G) by Aug 15

In 2021-22, the rural development department (RDD) had set a target of completing 11.59 lakh houses while in 2020-21 there was a backlog of around 2.07 lakh houses, which are yet to be completed.
Sources said the impetus to PMAY( G) has come to lessen the backlog of approved houses for beneficiaries selected from economically weaker sections. (Picture for representation)
Sources said the impetus to PMAY( G) has come to lessen the backlog of approved houses for beneficiaries selected from economically weaker sections. (Picture for representation)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirban Guha Roy

PATNA: In a bid to complete approved houses for rural poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen) scheme, the state government has set the target of completing 10 lakh houses from its target of 2021-22 and 2020-21 of around 13 lakh houses by August 15 this year by initiating the process to disperse the second installment to selected beneficiaries, officials said.

In 2021-22, the rural development department (RDD) had set a target of completing 11.59 lakh houses while in 2020-21 there was a backlog of around 2.07 lakh houses, which are yet to be completed.

“Out of 13.66 lakh houses as per target of two years, we have set in motion to complete 10 lakh houses by August 15 this year. The deadline has been given to all districts and work is going on at a fast pace,” said a senior officer in the RDD.

Sources said the impetus to PMAY( grameen) has come to lessen the backlog of approved houses for beneficiaries selected from economically weaker sections. Last month, the state’s rural development minister Shravan Kumar expressed concern over the non-completion of around 5.51 lakh pending houses under PMAY(G) and erstwhile Indira Awaas Yojana.

The minister had warned officials of initiating action if the houses were not completed by June, reports said. The PMAY(G) scheme was launched by the Centre in 2016 for providing houses to rural poor belonging to economically weaker sections replacing the Indira Awas Yojana.

The centrally sponsored scheme provides assistance to beneficiaries of 1.20 lakh with Centre and state government funding the scheme in the ratio of 60:40 as matching grants.

Deputy secretary, rural development department Rajesh Parimal said the Centre had released 1700 crore recently under PMAY(G) and the state government was in the process of releasing matching grants for payment of the second installment to beneficiaries, whose houses are under completion. “We intend to complete the release of the second installment to all beneficiaries by June-end for completion of 10 lakh houses by August 15. Meetings will divisional commissioners, DMs and DDCs are going on to fast track the completion of houses within the deadline,” he said.

Officials said the district officials, supervising the PMAY(G), have also been directed to arrange for land for beneficiaries not having land for the construction of houses under the scheme.

“Land will be arranged for the landless people selected under the scheme but if some people show unwillingness to move to a new location, their names would be struck off from the list of beneficiaries. This is being done so that the backlog of housing units to be constructed under the scheme does not rise,” said another official in the department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. (HT Photo)

    Minister asks varsity panel to expedite Asst Prof appointment, sets Dec deadline

    Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in severely understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission(BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022, by focusing on subjects having a higher number of vacancies. The commission had become functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr. Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and has completed its three-year term.

  • Between 1981 and 2015, the Bihar home department (SHD) had proposed around 62 police stations. (Picture for representation)

    Police stations sanctioned decades ago yet to come up in Bihar

    Pitwaas, situated 40 kilometres south of Bihar's capital Patna and once a hot bed of Maoists, is still waiting for a police station, which was sanctioned first in 1999, and then again in 2007, by the state home department, as per documents accessed by HT. Today, residents have to travel 10 kilometres to Naubatpur to get a police complaint lodged. Notifications were accordingly issued. Additionally, 27 police outposts were also sanctioned.

  • Shiv Sena workers protest at MLA Tanaji Sawant’s office at Balaji nagar, Dhankawdi in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Maharashtra political crisis: No 'major incident' today, says state government

    Giving an update on the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of Shiv Sainiks taking to streets over the Eknath Shinde-led revolt against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state home minister's office on Sunday said there was 'no major incident' today. The state police, Patil's office said, was ready to tackle any potential law-and-order situation arising out of the Sainik's protests.

  • BSP chief Mayawati has said only her party has the ideology and the strength to defeat the BJP. (FILE PHOTO)

    Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll: BSP puts up strong fight after Uttar Pradesh assembly election debacle

    The Bahujan Samaj Party finished third in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll but put up a strong fight as its candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali polled over 2.66 lakh votes (29.12 % of the total votes). The Bharatiya Janta Party wrested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat from Samajwadi Party as the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' got 3.12 lakh votes. The SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav polled 3.04 lakh votes.

  • Akhilesh Yadav had taken over the Samajwadi Party reins in 2017. (FILE PHOTO)

    Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha tally touches a new low after bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's demolition of the two Samajwadi Party citadels of -Azamgarh and Rampur goes much beyond mere electoral embarrassment for the principal opposition party in Uttar Pradesh. With these two seats gone, the Mulayam Singh Yadav-founded and Akhilesh Yadav-led SP's tally of seats has now reached its all-time low in the Lok Sabha. His alliance partner Om Prakash Rajbhar (the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) camped in Azamgarh from June 6 till the end of the campaign for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out