Govt to provide IDs to 40.54 lakh farmers soon, says Bihar agriculture minister

The state agriculture department has issued farmers’ identity cards to 47.85 lakh agriculturists out of the 88.40 lakh registered so far under the Agri Stack project, aimed at digitising farmers’ land records and ensuring transparent and speedy disbursal of incentives and subsidies under various farm schemes. Bihar agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha after launching farmers’ ID and farmers’ registry programme at Krishi Bhawan, Mithapur, in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

On Tuesday, agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched the second phase of issuing farmers’ IDs to the remaining beneficiaries covered under the Agri Stack programme during an event held in Phulwari Sharif block.

“The first phase of issuing farmers’ IDs has been encouraging. Around 55 per cent of the farmers registered under the Agri Stack project have been covered so far. We plan to issue farmers’ IDs to another 40.54 lakh farmers soon. Our government is committed to providing farmers’ IDs to all agriculturists in the state,” the minister said while addressing the event.

Under the exercise launched in January this year, a comprehensive farmers’ registry is being prepared containing details of each farmer and their land records, which are being sourced from the revenue and land reforms department. Officials said the agriculture department and the revenue and land reforms department are jointly implementing the project in close coordination.

Officials said the digital farm registry would spare farmers from repeatedly submitting land ownership documents while applying for compensation, subsidies and incentives under various farm welfare schemes.

Highlighting the progress of the initiative at Tuesday’s event, agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said farmers’ IDs had been issued to 23.79 lakh beneficiaries covered under the PM-KISAN scheme out of the total 47.85 lakh farmers enrolled so far under the Agri Stack initiative.

There are around 75 lakh beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme in Bihar, under which eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually as financial assistance. Officials said nearly two crore farmers in the state are eligible for benefits under various agricultural schemes, including relief assistance during drought-like conditions and crop damage caused by floods.

“The second phase of issuing farmers’ IDs is a mission-mode exercise. Farmers will receive benefits related to fertilisers, seeds, crop assistance and loans directly into their bank accounts,” the minister said.

Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, agriculture department principal secretary Narmedhwar Lal, revenue and land reforms department secretary Jai Singh and other senior officials were present at the event.

The chief secretary said the digital platform was aimed at ensuring transparency and reducing the need for farmers to visit government offices for availing benefits under various schemes. The agriculture department principal secretary also urged farmers to enrol in the programme to obtain farmers’ IDs and access government benefits.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has intensified the ongoing crop survey programme to collect village-wise data on crops being cultivated and farming activities across the state. Officials said the exercise was aimed at improving agricultural productivity and ensuring better targeting of benefits to farmers.

Around 47 lakh plots have been surveyed so far. Officials said the survey work has gained momentum in nearly 15,000 revenue villages, while work in the remaining around 45,000 revenue villages is at an advanced stage.