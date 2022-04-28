Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off
ARA A bridegroom and his family members in a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride’s side on Wednesday night, police said.
Groom Sujit Kumar, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, residents of Patna, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.
The groom’s father said that during a ritual at the wedding function, some people from the bride’s side passed some objectionable comments at female attendees from their side, to which they objected. A scuffle ensued and people from the bride side assaulted them, injuring half a dozen people.
The wedding was called off.
R Singh, station house officer of Jagdishpur police station, said he got an information about the incident around 1 am on Thursday. “No case has been lodged. As per my information, talks for a compromise between the two sides are going so that wedding could be performed,” the officer said.
-
13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor. Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga.
-
Man kills ex-wife, daughter, shoots self in Patna
PATNA A man shot dead Rajiv's daughter and former wife before killing himself in Gardanibagh area of Patna on Thursday afternoon, police said. “The two, along with Prabha's mother, were returning from Begusarai after attending a family function when the incident took place,” said a police official. “There are eyewitnesses and we have recorded their statements. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime,” said Patna senior superintendent of police MS Dhillon .
-
ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward
The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, started from April 25. Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.” The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment.
-
34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34's 28-year-old friend and dumping The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar's body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday. The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
-
4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man
Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.
