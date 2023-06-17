12 dead in Bihar heat wave

Around 12 people, including two jawans of the Special Armed Police (SAP), died of heat stroke at different places in Bihar in the last 24 hours as the mercury breached 45°C in some places, health officials said. ASambhar deer drinks water from a pond during a hot summer day at Patna zoo. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

While six people died in Bhojpur, two died in Rohtas and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Gaya and Patna.

However, officials of the disaster management department (DMD) said they were collecting details of deaths caused by heat stroke in the state and hence could not confirm an official figure.

“We are in touch with control rooms of all districts to collect information related to death caused by heat stroke. A couple of deaths caused by heat have come to light. However, no district has officially reported such death,” said an official of DMD who did not wished to be named.

Meanwhile, Patna Meteorological Centre declared “severe” heat wave condition in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada, Nalanda, Siwan and Samastipur. Heatwave was declared at Muzaffarpur, Saran, Darbhanga and Saharsa.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heat wave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40 °C. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.4°C above normal.

As per daily weather bulletin, Sheikhpura remained the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 45.1°C, Patna 44.7°C, Gaya 44.1°C, West Champaran 44.4°C, Bhojpur 44.5°C, Auranagabad 44.8°C, Nawada 44.1°C and Siwan 44°C.

No respite from prevailing heatwave condition is likely in the state during the next two days, said meteorologists.

“There is no further advancement in monsoon as the northern limit of monsoon is still lying over Forbesganj. Surface winds and gusting up to 35 km per hour has made heat wave condition worse. As a result, no large change in maximum temperature is likely in 48 hours,” said Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre.

“A cyclonic circulation has formed over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, which is likely to make favourable condition for further advancement of monsoon from June 19 and 22,” she said.

The MeT office has predicted for light to moderate rain in the state from June 20.