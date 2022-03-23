Hyderabad fire tragedy: Bihar announces ₹2 lakh compensation
PATNA: The Bihar government will give compensation of ₹2 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives after a fire broke out at a junk warehouse in Hyderabad on Wednesday,chief minister Nitish Kumar said.
According to officials, among the 11 labourers from Bihar who lost their lives, eight are from Saran district while three belong to Katihar.
“It is a tragic incident. I have learned that the government of Telangana has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. We will give another ₹2 lakh. Our resident commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the southern state for bringing back the mortal remains”, the CM said.
Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena said most of the labourers who died were from Amnour, Marhaura, and Masrakh.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Angwan and Bahura Patti villages in Saran district soon after the news of the tragic incident reached the villages.
“He spoke to me on Tuesday night. He was to come home on April 9 to see his three-month-old child,” said the wife of a deceased, identified as Satyendra Ram (35). Ram is among the eight persons from Saran district, who lost their lives in the fire incident.
At the nearby Amnour Angwan village, two from a family, identified as Dipak Ram and Bittu Kumar also lost their lives. “They both had gone to Hyderabad 25 days back. Bittu was supposed to come in May for his younger brother’s marriage,” said Angad , a villager.
