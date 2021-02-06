IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Impersonators held for taking Bihar police recruitment test
Candidates run during their physical test for the recruitments in Bihar Police.(PTI)
Candidates run during their physical test for the recruitments in Bihar Police.(PTI)
patna news

Impersonators held for taking Bihar police recruitment test

A police officer said the arrests were made when their biometric credentials did not match during the physical efficiency test (PET).
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Over 650 alleged impersonators have been arrested for taking the written test on behalf of aspirants seeking jobs of constables in the Bihar police. They have been booked for forging their identities and sent to judicial custody.

A police officer said the arrests were made when their biometric credentials did not match during the physical efficiency test (PET).

Police suspect the involvement of some racket in arranging the impersonators. A preliminary investigation suggested that they were paid between 2 to 5 lakh each for taking the test. Police have questioned the candidates for whom the impersonators were working but are yet to arrest any of them.

The Bihar Central Selection Board for Constables (CSBC) conducted the written exams on January 12 and March 8 for the recruitment of 11, 880 constables in 2019. Over 67,070 candidates cleared the examination.

CSBC chairman K S Dwivedi said the impersonators might have managed to take the examination due to lapses at the exam centres. Some even appeared twice a day. "When they appeared for the PET, though, their thumb impressions and pictures did not match with those taken during the written exam."

The PET was conducted at a Patna college where 24 CCTV cameras were installed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police

Related Stories

US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Shanker was renominated for this top judiciary position by former President Donald Trump on January 2, two months after he lost the presidential elections and just a little over a fortnight before Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Additional police director-general Jitendra Kumar said the PVR order does not bar anybody from getting a government job.(HT File Photo)
Additional police director-general Jitendra Kumar said the PVR order does not bar anybody from getting a government job.(HT File Photo)
patna news

Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:29 AM IST
On January 21, the state government made it mandatory for contractors to have character certificates from the police.
READ FULL STORY
Women self help group (SHGs) in rural Bihar, also known as Jeevika SHGs played a key role in supplying masks during the Covid 19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
Women self help group (SHGs) in rural Bihar, also known as Jeevika SHGs played a key role in supplying masks during the Covid 19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
patna news

Bihar plans financial inclusion of rural women by scaling up Jeevika

By Arun Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Rural women in Jeevika SHGs have been given the job of supplying school uniforms to students from class 1-12 in state-run schools apart from other initiatives for their financial inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Candidates run during their physical test for the recruitments in Bihar Police.(PTI)
Candidates run during their physical test for the recruitments in Bihar Police.(PTI)
patna news

Impersonators held for taking Bihar police recruitment test

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:41 AM IST
A police officer said the arrests were made when their biometric credentials did not match during the physical efficiency test (PET).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Initial reports suggest spurious liquor is behind the deaths but a clearer picture will emerge only after post-mortem, said the SP(FILE PHOTO.)
Initial reports suggest spurious liquor is behind the deaths but a clearer picture will emerge only after post-mortem, said the SP(FILE PHOTO.)
patna news

3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional police director-general Jitendra Kumar said the PVR order does not bar anybody from getting a government job.(HT File Photo)
Additional police director-general Jitendra Kumar said the PVR order does not bar anybody from getting a government job.(HT File Photo)
patna news

Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:29 AM IST
On January 21, the state government made it mandatory for contractors to have character certificates from the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar governor’s secretariat has written to all the vice chancellors, education department and the SHEC for compliance to the new directive.
Bihar governor’s secretariat has written to all the vice chancellors, education department and the SHEC for compliance to the new directive.
patna news

Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances

By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8(HT Archive)
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8(HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested Maoists had been identified as Basant Bhagat of Chhajan village and Gonaur Paswan of Dholi Ratan village in Muzaffarpur. (Representative Photo)
The arrested Maoists had been identified as Basant Bhagat of Chhajan village and Gonaur Paswan of Dholi Ratan village in Muzaffarpur. (Representative Photo)
patna news

2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Muzaffarpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna University-Several freshers said that the varsity had failed them due to the slow admission process(HT File)
Patna University-Several freshers said that the varsity had failed them due to the slow admission process(HT File)
education

Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8

By Shilpa Ambardar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad is also the Bihar finance minister(PTI)
Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad is also the Bihar finance minister(PTI)
patna news

Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • The state government has already borrowed 26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of 28,000 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two of Bihar's primary vaccination centres have achieved around 60% of its target.(HT Photo/Representative)
Two of Bihar's primary vaccination centres have achieved around 60% of its target.(HT Photo/Representative)
patna news

Duplication of beneficiary names on CoWIN app slowing vaccination drive in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • The issue of duplication of beneficiary names on the portal was first flagged by state authorities last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women self help group (SHGs) in rural Bihar, also known as Jeevika SHGs played a key role in supplying masks during the Covid 19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
Women self help group (SHGs) in rural Bihar, also known as Jeevika SHGs played a key role in supplying masks during the Covid 19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
patna news

Bihar plans financial inclusion of rural women by scaling up Jeevika

By Arun Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Rural women in Jeevika SHGs have been given the job of supplying school uniforms to students from class 1-12 in state-run schools apart from other initiatives for their financial inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held using EVMs this time. (PTI file photo)
Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held using EVMs this time. (PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The centre wants to tap into Bihar's potential to become a medical tourism hub.(HT File)
The centre wants to tap into Bihar's potential to become a medical tourism hub.(HT File)
patna news

Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • The state has highly qualified doctors and the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
patna news

Bihar: Patna ISBT’s capacity to be doubled

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The expanded ISBT would be equipped with facilities such as free Wi-Fi, rest rooms and a shopping complex
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place in Punaichak locality, barely a kilometre from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence and Raj Bhavan.(Getty images)
The incident took place in Punaichak locality, barely a kilometre from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence and Raj Bhavan.(Getty images)
patna news

One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:25 AM IST
The family of the murdered IndiGo Airlines’ station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh refused to accept the road rage theory and suspected the involvement of some high-profile persons in the murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students are showing ink marked in their fingers after cast their votes for Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election at Patna Women’s College in Patna( Photo Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)
Students are showing ink marked in their fingers after cast their votes for Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election at Patna Women’s College in Patna( Photo Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)
patna news

Nitish fulfils poll promise, hikes cash incentive for girl students in Bihar

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • The cash incentives will benefit about 3.50 lakh girls taking intermediate examinations and around 80,000 girls enrolled in different colleges in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP