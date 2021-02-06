Impersonators held for taking Bihar police recruitment test

Over 650 alleged impersonators have been arrested for taking the written test on behalf of aspirants seeking jobs of constables in the Bihar police. They have been booked for forging their identities and sent to judicial custody.

A police officer said the arrests were made when their biometric credentials did not match during the physical efficiency test (PET).

Police suspect the involvement of some racket in arranging the impersonators. A preliminary investigation suggested that they were paid between ₹2 to 5 lakh each for taking the test. Police have questioned the candidates for whom the impersonators were working but are yet to arrest any of them.

The Bihar Central Selection Board for Constables (CSBC) conducted the written exams on January 12 and March 8 for the recruitment of 11, 880 constables in 2019. Over 67,070 candidates cleared the examination.

CSBC chairman K S Dwivedi said the impersonators might have managed to take the examination due to lapses at the exam centres. Some even appeared twice a day. "When they appeared for the PET, though, their thumb impressions and pictures did not match with those taken during the written exam."

The PET was conducted at a Patna college where 24 CCTV cameras were installed.

