INDIA bloc: Kharge dials Nitish after his ‘busy Congress’ remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is said to have talked to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday in a bid to scotch “rumours” about fissures appearing in the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses an election rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (Congress Twitter)

Though there was no official statement either from the Congress or the Janata Dal (United) on what transpired, sources close to the CM said that in his call that lasted 10-15 minutes, Kharge told Kumar that his party would resume discussions on INDIA block strategy after the assembly polls in five states, starting November 7.

The Congress president’s phone call to the Bihar CM was made hours after Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad held discussion at the latter’s residence in presence of deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday night. It is, however, not known as to what transpired in the meeting between Kumar and Lalu Prasad.

The chief minister’s remark earlier this week about the Congress’s “lackadaisical” approach in taking forward the discussion on seat sharing among INDIA parties had triggered debate on stability of the bloc.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that conversation among INDIA bloc leaders is a usual thing to happen as the coalition is gearing up to oust the BJP-led dispensation from the power. “CM Nitish Kumar is a crucial partner of the coalition and discussion between the Congress president and him is quite natural,” Singh said, refusing to elaborate.

Speaking at a CPI rally on Thursday, Nitish Kumar had said that Congress was busier with assembly elections than focusing on the INDIA bloc, which was losing momentum. “All of us came together and strived to project Congress as the fulcrum of our unity initiative, but the Congress is showing no concern,” the Bihar CM had said.

“The Congress president also reminded Kumar about the need to expand the state cabinet and give due representation to Congress and RJD at the earliest,” said a senior JD(U) leader, who did not want to be named.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, at the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting in Patna earlier this year, had also told the CM and deputy CM to sort out the issues hindering cabinet expansion. A section of the state Congress leaders have also complained about marginalisation of their share in reconstitution of various boards and commission by the government.

