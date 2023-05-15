Home / Cities / Patna News / 8 inter-state smugglers held in Bihar’s Gaya ; catechu wood worth 25 lakh seized

ByPrasun K Mishra
May 15, 2023 12:22 PM IST

The catechu woods, illegally cut from protected Bhaisadohar forests of Maoist dominated Imamganj area in Gaya was taken to factories in Delhi on a Uttar Pradesh (UP) registration number truck

Eight inter-state smugglers were arrested by the Gaya police in Bihar late on Sunday night with a huge quantity of catechu wood from their possession during a raid late, police said.

Police also seized a truck and two SUVs.

The market value of the seized wood is worth 25 lakh, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said the catechu woods, illegally cut from protected Bhaisadohar forests of Maoist dominated Imamganj area in Gaya was taken to factories in Delhi on a Uttar Pradesh (UP) registration number truck.

A police team rushed to Dumaria turning point where they stopped a speeding truck which was escorted by the smugglers in two SUVs.

At least 180 cubic meters of catechu wood was seized from the truck and eight smugglers were arrested from the three vehicles after failing to produce valid documents.

The interrogation of the smugglers was underway, and they will be sent to jail on Monday, the SSP said.

