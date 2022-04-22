‘Invited leaders…:’ Tejashwi Yadav on buzz around Nitish's presence at his iftar party
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday broke his silence on the speculations around Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar returning to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or the grand alliance after he attended an iftar party at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna.
“We have given invitations to all the people whether it is from BJP, JDU or LJP and it has been a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party,” Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly.
Nitish Kumar spent around 20 minutes at the party and was seen seated with Tejashwi, his brother Tej Pratap and eldest sister Misa Bharti. Kumar's visit to the RJD's first family comes days before union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is the dominant partner in the NDA alliance in Bihar after it won 74 seats in the 2020 assembly polls against Kumar's Janata Dal United which could win only 43 seats.
Rumour mills are buzzing with speculations of Nitish Kumar's stint as the chief minister. Recently, he had expressed his interest in going to the Rajya Sabha but his party leaders downplayed the speculations maintaining he would be at the helm till 2024.
Having cut their political teeth during the anti-Congress movement led by Jay Prakash Narayan, Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were one team until they fell out in 1994. Kumar quit the Janata Dal and formed the Samta Party with George Fernandes.
In 2003, the Samata Party, Lok Shakti and the Sharad Yadav faction of the Janata Dal merged to form Janata Dal United. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister for the first time two years later in 2005. Three years after the BJP-JDU alliance swept the 2010 polls, Nitish severed ties with the saffron party in 2013 but remained CM with Congress support.
In 2015, the Mahagathbandhan of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar swept the Bihar polls but the alliance broke in 2017. The JDU leader became chief minister after rejoining the NDA.
-
Case for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri: Next date April 26
The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, after hearing both the parties in the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (deity) in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, fixed April 26 as next date of hearing. Petitioners'advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said the court had appointed Arun Kumar as advocate commissioner and ordered him to inspect the area in the presence of both parties and prepare a report about the present situation.
-
Mega mela to be held in Lucknow today to mark Baisakhi
Mega carnival Sikh Sabhyachark Mela will mark Baisakhi celebrations and those of the 401st Prakashotsav of Guru Teg Bahadur, which will be organised by the Alambagh Gurudwara, at the Moti Mahal Lawns, on Saturday. These celebrations will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and 14 other ministers and top bureaucrats.
-
Jugnauth meets Guv, CM; praises Kashi’s ‘amazing’ development
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth met Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state. Yogi felicitated Jugnauth with an 'angavastram' prepared by Kashi artisans. Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was fully prepared to play a leading role in whatever development prospects were there between India and Mauritius.
-
Lucknow’s Hazratganj revamp 2.0: Traders, LMC remove sticking points, agree to co-operate
Hazratganj is ready for revamp 2.0. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the traders of Hazratganj sat across the table on Thursday to hammer out sticking points standing in the way of the upkeep of the heritage market. The LMC decided to decorate the market with vertical gardens, clean the market twice a day and ensure strict implementation of the colour code and signage norms in the market.
-
Attempt to murder case against Shiv Sena corporator
His brother Haribhau Landge and two party members, Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Landge have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a local resident after a fight on September 19, 2021. According to the complainant identified as Balasaheb Shinde (45), the incident occurred when he was returning from a Ganpati visarjan along with Rajendra Pakhre, who was not on good terms with the corporator.
