JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
The Janata Dal United is likely to push for its candidate for the post of permanent chairman of Bihar Legislative Council during the upcoming budget session, citing its numerical strength in the Upper House, said a party leader aware of the developments.
There are a few candidates in the reckoning for the top post with senior JD (U) MLC Ghulam Gaus being one of the front runners. JD (U) MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh is another probable candidate for the post, said one NDA leader, who didn’t wish to be named.
“The JD (U) could play the minority card for Gaus’ appointment as the chairman. He belongs to the Pasmanda (backward classes) community and has a long political experience. But the picture will only be clear during the upcoming budget session,” said a former MLC, pleading anonymity.
While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said the NDA leader quoted above.
The Upper House currently has 59 members against the total strength of 75. The JD (U) has 23, the BJP 19 and the LJP, HAM(S), VIP have one member each. Among the Opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has six members while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has 2 members. There are two independents members as well. As many as 12 MLC seats nominated by the governor are lying vacant apart from four seats that have fallen vacant recently.
The Council is presently being run by acting chairman Awadesh Narayan Singh, who was appointed in June, 2020 post retirement of acting chairman Haroon Rashid.
By precedence, the election to the post is always held when the House is in session.
Meanwhile, Gaus, who was elected MLC in June from the Legislative Assembly quota, said he was not aware if his name was in the reckoning. “I have no idea about it,” he said. Gaus, a professor, has had a long political career, having served as MLC as well as the leader of the opposition in the Upper House as an RJD member before resigning from the party in 2014.
Also Read: ‘A courtesy call’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Modi
Meanwhile, there is uncertainty whether the main Opposition party in the Council, RJD, will get the Leader of the Opposition status as the party is still short of two MLCs required to get the status as per norms.
Former chief minister Rabri Devi, a sitting MLC, lost the status in June 2020 after five Grand Alliance MLCs switched to the JD (U).
“The RJD does not have the prerequisite number for claiming the status of LoP. But, that should not be a reason to deny it the status of the main opposition party,” said Bhola Yadav, a senior RJD leader and former MLA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class
- There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats
- Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
- The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar
- 2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet expansion before budget session, says Bihar BJP chief
- The CM has been running his government with 14 ministers, as against the permissible 36 members of the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox